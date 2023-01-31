PURITAN NATION:





One proposal, filed by Reps. Christine Barber, D-Somerville, and Mike Connolly, D-Cambridge, would require the state Board of Building Regulations and Standards -- which sets building codes -- to adopt new regulations prohibiting the installation of gas stoves in residential construction.





Another proposal, filed by Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Marlborough, would allow cities and towns to create local ordinances banning gas powered heating systems, water heaters, stoves, dryers and other appliances.





A proposal filed by Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, would require the state Department of Energy Resources to set up a $30 million fund to retrofit low-income or moderate-income housing with "clean" heating and cooking. Gas companies would be required to help foot the bill.





None of the proposals appear to call for banning gas stoves in restaurants or other businesses.



