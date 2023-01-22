YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

The vehicle's sleek, futuristic design looks more like a spaceship than a car -- and its aerodynamic shape means that it can "slip through the air" using only 30% of the energy that other electric vehicles need as they drive.





Its efficient design -- inspired by racecars and fighter jets -- also means that a single charge can support up to 1,000 miles of driving at a time.





The car weighs 65% less than other comparable vehicles thanks to its lightweight composites. But that doesn't sacrifice safety, as the vehicle's safety cell is "much stronger than steel."





The vehicle -- which the website specifies is not a car, but technically an auto-cycle or a motorcycle -- has only three wheels, which minimizes energy lost through friction, and it can continuously charge thanks to its large array of solar panels.