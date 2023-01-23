January 23, 2023
PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:
A dad, a hose, some snow, and the magic of taking a joke too far (Billy Baker, January 22, 2023, Boston Globe)
NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. -- There are several challenges with attempting to build a fully functional pub out of snow and ice, but Brent Christensen is the right man for the job. He is also the wrong man for the job, considering he's a Mormon from Utah and doesn't drink."What do you think?" he asked me a few times as he worked out the layout of the bar he was constructing inside a giant igloo. I suspect he was asking to be nice, and not because I was familiar with bars, or that I had already bragged that I once tried to build a snowman that was a scale model of one of those heads on Easter Island (uncompleted).Before meeting Christensen, I felt myself drawn to what he had done. I love an overboard dad, especially when they carry a joke too far, and I can think of few who went as far as Christensen."I was just trying to amuse my kids, and then ..." he gestures here toward the 20-million-pound ice castle under construction a couple of dozen yards away in this White Mountains village. "It got out of hand."Christensen is the man behind Ice Castles, the mega-popular attraction that is celebrating its 10th winter in New Hampshire. What started with some ice caves and slides in his Utah yard has since grown into a winter amusement empire with hundreds of employees at Ice Castles in five states -- each of them constructed entirely of snow and ice using a now-patented method that Christensen stumbled upon in 2011.
