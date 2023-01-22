IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY...:

The research, published in the journal Applied Physics Letters in April of 2022, found that through the process of "radiative cooling," existing commercial solar panels could be modified to generate power even in the dark of night.





So how does this radiative cooling work? The solar panels radiate heat toward outer space at night, and this creates a difference in temperature between the panels and the air.





By installing a thermoelectric generator onto the panels, that temperature difference can be harnessed to produce electricity. Basically, these panels can generate electricity thanks to how cold outer space is.