January 20, 2023
THE rIGHT'S GONNA NEED MORE SABOTS:
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs (UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY JANUARY 17, 2023)
An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.The battery has four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is much cheaper to produce. The team used sodium-sulfur, a type of molten salt that can be extracted from seawater, to create the battery, making it a more cost-effective alternative to lithium-ion batteries.
