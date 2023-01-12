January 12, 2023
WELL, THAT WAS TRANSITORY...:
Data Spotlight: Commodity Prices (Fisher Investments, 1/11/2023)
Commodities have largely erased last year's spike.Amid all the mixed economic data and recession forecasts, some actual good news hit the wires Wednesday: UK gasoline prices have now erased the spike that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That adds to the growing list of commodity prices that have settled near or below pre-invasion levels--a big disinflationary force. Here we will round up a few to highlight the shifts. It may take time for this improvement to flow through to consumer prices--and Consumer Price Index inflation data--but in time it should, easing one of 2022's primary fears.
