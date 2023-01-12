January 12, 2023
THAT WAS EASY:
They generate 10% of Argentina's electricity: how are the wind turbines that produce wind energy for 2.7 million homes (Reve, January 7, 2023)
In Argentina there are around 900 wind turbines, which, thanks to the wind, generate 10% of the country's total electricity consumption or, in other words, the equivalent of supplying more than 2.7 million homes. They are grouped into 57 wind farms that are distributed mostly in Chubut, Buenos Aires, Santa Cruz, La Rioja, Córdoba, Neuquén and Río Negro.In the last four years, these towers of more than 110 meters high began to proliferate on the side of the routes, a postcard that in Europe has more time, but that in Argentina gained momentum from 2018 with the Renew incentive programs . Now, without State tax benefits, it is the large consumer goods, automotive companies or banks that finance the construction of wind farms, with the aim of making their businesses more sustainable.
