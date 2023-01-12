January 12, 2023
WHY SHOULD ISLAMOPHOBES OPPOSE GENOCIDE?:
Beware the 'America First' foreign policy phonies (Andrew Earvolino, 1/12/23, Responsible Statecraft)
In justifying the Iraq War to the American people, George Bush in part invoked a grandiose framing centered around the liberation of the Iraqi people from Saddam Hussein's tyranny.This Wilsonian impulse to spread freedom was a staple of Republican foreign policy rhetoric for years, central to the military adventurism that became commonly associated with the Global War on Terror (GWOT).However, with the emergence of Donald Trump, this line of thinking experienced a formidable challenge, a GOP presidential candidate seemingly willing to question the assumptions and platitudes that had dictated his party's foreign policy for years. On the campaign trail in 2016, Trump distanced himself considerably from his fellow Republican candidates with his pronounced willingness to condemn the Iraq War, while promising a presidency that would end the endless wars.
Sure, it's morally repellant, but bonus points for being honest enough to state that opposition to regime change is a function of not caring about the "other's" liberty.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 12, 2023 12:00 AM