TISH, YOU SPOKE TRUMP!:

France is becoming more and more right-wing, according to a leading liberal think tank in the country. The report from Fondapol (the Foundation for Political Innovation) examined the results of last year's presidential and legislative elections, as well as in-depth polling data taken around the same time. Its conclusion: the French are getting angrier -- and their anger is making them more right-wing. [...]





One of the most intriguing findings of Fondapol's study is that 17 per cent of voters for the two most extreme left-wing parties (LO & NPA) view Marine Le Pen as "far left" herself (13 per cent view her as "left" and 9 per cent as "centre"). More broadly, a third of voters close to left-wing parties viewed the arrival of Le Pen's Rassemblement National in the National Assembly as "a good thing".