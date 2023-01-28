...AND CHEAPER...:

Tire manufacturer Goodyear has made a pledge to create a tire made from 100% sustainable materials by the year 2030. And while other such pledges don't always necessarily come to fruition, it appears that Goodyear is well on its way.





At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the company unveiled a prototype tire made from 90% sustainable materials. That's up a whopping 20% from the already impressive prototype tire the company revealed at last year's CES, which was made from 70% sustainable materials. [...]





In addition to the sustainable materials, Goodyear says that the new tires have a lower rolling resistance, which means better gas mileage and longer electric vehicle ranges. Combine that with the reduced carbon footprint and they truly sound like the tires of the future.