January 28, 2023
IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:
Jan. 6 rioter who admitted to spraying officer Brian Sicknick sentenced to more than 6 years in prison (ROBERT LEGARE, SCOTT MACFARLANE, JANUARY 27, 202, CBS NEWS
The New Jersey man who admitted to spraying U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with pepper spray during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Friday in a Washington, D.C. courtroom packed with Sicknick's colleagues and fellow officers.
