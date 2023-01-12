THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

A new round of subpoenas were sent to former President Donald Trump's associates in recent weeks as part of special counsel Jack Smith's criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sources familiar with the probe tell CNN.





Amid the extensive requests for information are new questions from federal investigators about who is paying for legal representation for subpoena recipients.





The subpoenas, as described to CNN, asked individuals not only how their legal bills were being footed but also to provide a copy of the lawyer retention agreement if the bills were being covered by anyone other than themselves.