THE UNSUSPECTING FROGS:

It is striking that in the same year that Tesla's stock price dropped by about two-thirds, destroying more than $700 billion in market value, the global market for electric vehicles -- which for so long the company seemed almost to embody -- actually boomed.





Boom may not even adequately communicate what happened. Around the world, E.V. sales were projected to have grown 60 percent in 2022, according to a BloombergNEF report prepared ahead of the 2022 U.N. climate conference COP27, bringing total sales over 10 million. There are now almost 30 million electric vehicles on the road in total, up from just 10 million at the end of 2020. E.V. market share has also tripled since 2020.