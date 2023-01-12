...AND CHEAPER...:

Carbon dioxide emissions and plastic waste are two of the biggest threats that society faces today. Researchers from the University of Cambridge report an innovative solution to tackle both seemingly insurmountable problems. They have developed a method, powered fully by sunlight, to turn plastic bottles and carbon dioxide into sustainable fuels and useful chemicals.





The solar-drive conversion of carbon dioxide and plastics into useful products "provides a potential sustainable route towards a circular economy," write chemistry professor Erwin Reisner and colleagues in a paper published in the journal Nature Synthesis.