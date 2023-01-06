January 6, 2023
THAT WAS EASY:
Wind generated a record amount of electricity in 2022 (Georgina Rannard, 1/06/23, BBC News
Great Britain produced a record amount of wind-powered electricity in 2022, according to the National Grid.More electricity came from renewable and nuclear power sources than from fossil fuels gas and coal, the second highest after 2020. [...]Sources like wind and solar are also significantly cheaper and should lead to cheaper bills in the long-run.
And you wonder that the Right hates markets?
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 6, 2023 8:36 AM