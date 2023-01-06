January 6, 2023

THAT WAS EASY:

Wind generated a record amount of electricity in 2022 (Georgina Rannard, 1/06/23, BBC News

Great Britain produced a record amount of wind-powered electricity in 2022, according to the National Grid.

More electricity came from renewable and nuclear power sources than from fossil fuels gas and coal, the second highest after 2020. [...]

Sources like wind and solar are also significantly cheaper and should lead to cheaper bills in the long-run.

And you wonder that the Right hates markets?

Posted by at January 6, 2023 8:36 AM

  

« OF COURSE, IT SHIFTED IN 1865: | Main | JOBS maga WON'T DO: »