JOBS maga WON'T DO:





"The Flagmakers," currently airing on Disney Plus, will debut Friday on Hulu on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.





The film follows refugees and migrants from Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Asia who work at the Eder Flag factory in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.





They speak of what the American flag means to them and how it gave them hope as they fled violence, poverty, and uncertainty in their former countries.





The film tracks the workers amid the pandemic, racial justice protests, and the racial violence and discrimination they face. Yet they still go on making flags.





What they're saying: "The people that literally sow the stars and stripes of our nation are very much representational of our nation," filmmaker Cynthia Wade told Axios.