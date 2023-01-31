SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

Titled Mapping The Net Zero Economy, the report looked at the parts of the UK that have benefited most from policies aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.





Scotland and English regions, such as Tyneside, Teeside, Merseyside and the Humber, had all done better than average, with the green economy being stronger and contributing more to growth than in London and the South East.





Green jobs also pay significantly more, the report says, with the average wage (£42,600) significantly above the national average (£33,400).



