January 31, 2023
IMPORTING THE SUPERIOR AMERICANS:
US Hispanic Protestant churches are young, growing and largely new to the country ( Alejandra Molina, 1/30/23, RNS)
Hispanic Protestant churches are growing in the United States, and many of these congregations are relatively new, identify as evangelical and largely include people who are new to the country, according to a recently released survey.The study, conducted by evangelical research firm Lifeway, found that less than 9% of Hispanic congregations trace their history prior to 1950, with most (54%) having been established since 2000, including 32% founded in 2010 or later. Half of the churches (50%) are in a large metropolitan area with a population of 100,000 or more, and in the average Hispanic Protestant church, 35% of the congregation is under the age of 30, the survey found.
