SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

[A] new solar-powered EV recently broke a world record for the shortest time for an EV to go 1,000 kilometers (approximately 621 miles) on just a single charge.





In late 2022, the Sunswift 7 -- an insanely sleek and lightweight race car that weighs only a quarter of what a Tesla weighs -- was granted the Guinness World Record designation after traveling 1,000 kilometers in just under 12 hours.







