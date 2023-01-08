January 8, 2023
SIMPLE ECONOMICS:
THIS SOLAR-POWERED CAR JUST BROKE A MAJOR WORLD RECORD FOR DRIVING DISTANCE -- WITHOUT HAVING TO RECHARGE (Ben Stern, January 8, 2023, Cool Down)
[A] new solar-powered EV recently broke a world record for the shortest time for an EV to go 1,000 kilometers (approximately 621 miles) on just a single charge.In late 2022, the Sunswift 7 -- an insanely sleek and lightweight race car that weighs only a quarter of what a Tesla weighs -- was granted the Guinness World Record designation after traveling 1,000 kilometers in just under 12 hours.The Sunswift 7, which was designed and built in part by students at Australia's University of New South Wales, is powered by solar panels on its roof -- as well as batteries.
