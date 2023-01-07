January 7, 2023
...AND CHEAPER...:
THIS STARTUP TURNS LEFTOVER FOOD INTO INCREDIBLE, SUSTAINABLE PLASTIC -- HERE'S HOW IT WORKS (Becca Inglis, January 7, 2023, Cool Down)
Food waste destined for a landfill could get a second life as a bioplastic with help from Canadian startup Genecis.The company uses bacteria to break food down into a versatile material that behaves like plastic, which then composts within a month (or a year if it ends up in the ocean).This means that it can tackle two adjacent problems at once -- plastic waste and food waste -- by putting both materials into the circular economy.
