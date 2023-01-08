You probably already know that "truffle-flavored oil" is not made from truffles. It is a cheap oil with added synthetic truffle flavor.





There are several reasons why this is terrible. Synthetic garbage sold as a luxury gourmet item gives customers the idea that truffles have an intense gas-like aroma.





It is a scam because it deceives customers; that is, it falsely represents a product that has nothing to do with truffles and puts all restaurateurs who try to work honestly in an unfavorable position: if you don't flavor truffle dishes with added aromas and flavors that the guests are used to, the naive guests will think you're being cheap and trying to save on their meal.





What you don't know is that almost everything else named "truffles" is a lie: we don't just mean truffle-flavored chips, ketchup, or chocolate (you can surely taste the artificial aroma), but also tartufata, jar packaged truffles, cheese, and truffle sausages, as well as the vast majority of pasta and "truffle" frittatas in restaurants.





Quimet & Quimet is one of the tourists' favorite tapas bars in Barcelona. Their secret? "Truffle" honey on almost everything. Machneyuda is the biggest hit restaurant in Jerusalem. Their secret: truffle oil in polenta. Every metropolis is packed with stalls selling burgers "with truffles." Many well-respected pizzerias serve pizzas "with truffles."





Almost all the restaurants in Croatian Istria serve dishes with a fake truffle aroma, though they shave the decorative truffles on top. Even the otherwise fantastic Eataly offers products "with truffles." But all that flavor doesn't come from truffles.



