SEEMS A BIGGER PROBLEM THAT TINY TRUMP IS FRINGE:

In 2021, Jon Ward wanted Florida's largest medical association to take a stance against the Covid-19 vaccine.





The move by the Panama City dermatologist, also a well-known conservative activist, sent many members of the 25,000-person Florida Medical Association reeling, with one doctor likening it to a comedian telling an off-color joke. Instead, the members did the opposite of what he asked and crafted a resolution that was pro-vaccine.





"It was such an inflammatory resolution that we decided to flip it on its head," said a second FMA member who attended the meeting. "We totally made it hostile to what he wanted."





Now Ward is creating fresh controversy in the state's medical community after appearing alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis at several events, where Ward rejected Covid-19 vaccines and most pandemic-era mitigation efforts.