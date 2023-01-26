January 26, 2023
LIKELY WORSE NOW THAT WE'VE RELAXED:
Covid-19 deaths undercounted in US, too (ANDREW STOKES, DIELLE LUNDBERG, ELIZABETH WRIGLEY-FIELD And YEA-HUNG CHEN, JANUARY 26, 2023, Asia Times)
We are part of a team of researchers at Boston University, University of Minnesota, University of California San Francisco and other institutions who have been tracking Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.A major goal for our team has been to assess whether the undercounting of Covid-19 deaths has occurred, and if so in which parts of the country.One way to examine the issue is to look at what population health researchers call excess mortality. It's a measure that, in this case, compares the number of deaths that occurred during the pandemic to the number of deaths that would have been expected based on pre-pandemic trends.Excess mortality captures deaths that arose from Covid-19 directly or through indirect pathways such as patients avoiding hospitals during Covid-19 surges. While determining a cause of death can be a complex process, recording whether or not someone died is more straightforward.For this reason, calculations of excess deaths are viewed as the least biased estimate of the pandemic's death toll.As a general rule of thumb - with some important caveats that we explain below - if there are more Covid-19 deaths than excess deaths, Covid-19 deaths were likely overestimated. If there are more excess deaths than Covid-19 deaths, Covid-19 deaths were likely underestimated.In a newly released study that has not yet been peer-reviewed, our team found that during the first two years of the pandemic - from March 2020 to February 2022 - there were between 996,869 and 1,278,540 excess deaths in the US.Among these, 866,187 were recognized as Covid-19 on death certificates. This means that there were between 130,682 and 412,353 more excess deaths than Covid-19 deaths.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 26, 2023 8:15 AM