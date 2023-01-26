January 26, 2023
IMAGINE THE GOP NOMINATES NORMALS?:
The Democrats' Senate Map of Doom (AMANDA CARPENTER, JANUARY 26, 2023, The Bulwark)
Even though almost every competitive race went the way Senate Democrats needed them to last fall, in the 118th Congress, they enjoy only a fragile 51-49 majority. Further, they had three big things going for them in the midterms: a favorable map, a shockingly poor batch of low-quality GOP opponents, and a Supreme Court decision that revved up left-leaning activists across the country.As important as all three of these factors were in Democratic Senate victories, the most significant one was the map--and that will look drastically different next cycle.In 2024, nearly half of the Democratic caucus--23 senators--is up for re-election. Of those, 8 are considered vulnerable: 5 in battleground states (Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Virginia) and the other 3 in solidly red states (Ohio, Montana, West Virginia). Republicans, on the other hand, have only 11 senators up for re-election in the 2024 cycle, and all of them represent states Trump won in 2020.
The easiest way to think about the incumbent Democrats' weakness and the incumbent Republicans' strength is that the former won and the latter survived an election two years into Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 26, 2023 8:22 AM