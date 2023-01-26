REWARDING 21ST CENTURY WORKPLACE SKILLS:

Ethan Mollick has a message for the humans and the machines: can't we all just get along?





After all, we are now officially in an A.I. world and we're going to have to share it, reasons the associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton School.





"This was a sudden change, right? There is a lot of good stuff that we are going to have to do differently, but I think we could solve the problems of how we teach people to write in a world with ChatGPT," Mollick told NPR.