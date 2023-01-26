January 26, 2023
THE GREATEST TRAGEDY OF THE 21ST CENTURY WAS ARIEL SHARON'S COMA:
Nobel laureate on judicial plans: 'Not the Israel I want my grandkids to grow up in' (Times of Israel, 1/26/23)
The expert on decision-making said that he believed that the mass public protests against the government's policies could have an impact, along with international pressure."Public pressure sometimes has results and longevity. But public pressure in Israel will not be the only thing that will happen -- international pressure will increase. Some people in the government don't care, but Israel is ostracizing itself from the world to which it belongs. This is no small thing," he said.
