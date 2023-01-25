TINY TRUMP:

According to five Republicans familiar with the discussions, the governor's top lieutenants have quietly recruited a network of conservative social media influencers as part of a broader attempt to circumvent the mainstream press and appeal directly to GOP primary voters nationwide.





And who are, according to the three Republicans who received the initial pitch, among the ranks in DeSantis' digital army?





Jack Murphy, a podcast host and self-described "alpha-male giga chad" involved in a quasi-professional cuckolding porn scandal. John Cardillo, a former Newsmax TV host and unregistered arms dealer who allegedly stiffed the Ukrainian government for $200,000 worth of body armor plates. Christian Walker, Herschel Walker's right-wing influencer son who helped tank his father's Senate campaign. David Reaboi, a Hungary-loving and Qatar-hating bodybuilder with longstanding ties to John Bolton. And Caleb Hull, an ex-Trump digital strategist who has said some very, very racist things.





This is the DeSantis A-team...