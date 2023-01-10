January 10, 2023
REPUBLICAN GOVERNANCE ISN'T VERY HARD:
Federal prosecutor reviewing classified documents found at former Biden office (Dan Mangan, 1/09/23, CNBC)
A source familiar with the situation told NBC News that Attorney General Merrick Garland asked the US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, John Lausch, to review how classified material ended up at the Penn Biden Center.That task was intentionally assigned to Lausch, who was appointed to the prosecutor's office by Trump appointee, to avoid any conflict of interest, the source told NBC.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2023 12:00 AM