January 10, 2023

DYE GONNA BE DRIPPIN':

Giuliani subpoenaed amid special counsel investigation into Trump's fundraising (Katelyn Polantz and Sara Murray, 1/09/23, CNN)

Special counsel Jack Smith's team has subpoenaed Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani, asking him to turn over records to a federal grand jury as part of an investigation into the former president's fundraising following the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the subpoena.

