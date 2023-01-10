January 10, 2023
DYE GONNA BE DRIPPIN':
Giuliani subpoenaed amid special counsel investigation into Trump's fundraising (Katelyn Polantz and Sara Murray, 1/09/23, CNN)
Special counsel Jack Smith's team has subpoenaed Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani, asking him to turn over records to a federal grand jury as part of an investigation into the former president's fundraising following the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the subpoena.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 10, 2023 12:00 AM