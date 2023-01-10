...AND CHEAPER...:

January 10, 2023
Big solar smashes Australian generation record, crunches coal, to close out 2022 (Sophie Vorrath, 10 January 2023, Renew Economy)
Utility-scale solar notched up its biggest month ever in Australia in December of 2022, delivering 1509GWh of renewable power over that period, compared to the previous high of 1296WGh set a year earlier in December 2021.The new record was revealed in the latest monthly renewables data from Rystad Energy, detailing the best performing large-scale solar and wind energy assets around the country.Senior analyst in renewables research at Rystad, David Dixon, says it was also a "standout month" for utility-scale PV in New South Wales, with the state's monthly generation of both solar and wind topping 1000GWh for the first time, to reach 1,122GWh; 654GWh from solar, 468GWh from wind.
