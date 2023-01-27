PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:

Moving company northAmerican Moving Services ranks New Hampshire as America's "Cheapest Place to Live" based on the overall value for Granite Staters compared to residents of other states. Its report says New Hampshire offers a "high quality of life at a lower price point."





The company looked at average household income, median home price, average housing cost, average grocery costs, average utilities, inflation costs, and state income taxes for the rankings and determined New Hampshire is the best in the nation.





"These states offer a high quality of life at a lower price point, making them an excellent choice for anyone looking to stretch their budget further," the report states.





Being first among 50 is something New Hampshire is getting used to. Last year alone, the Granite State was named first in overall freedom by the Cato Institute, first in public safety by U.S. News, and first in economic freedom by the Fraser Institute.





In his State of the State address this month, Gov. Chris Sununu touted New Hampshire's leading economy and free society as a model for the rest of the country.