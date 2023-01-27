YEAH, BUT RACE!:

Violent crime rates in some major cities declined last year but have yet to recover from a 2020 surge associated with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Thursday.





The report, by the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice, examined trends in 35 cities and found that while homicides, gun assaults, and reports of domestic violence declined slightly in 2022 compared with the year before, some property crimes have worsened. In some cities, car thefts in particular have spiked, the report found.





Nationwide, crime has been steadily declining for most of the last quarter-century, starting in the early 1990s.