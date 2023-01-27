RHYMES WITH FRUCTURE:

What emerged was a picture of glaring, though unsurprising, disparities.





According to the most recent report, released Monday, Roxbury had the highest coronavirus levels in the city -- more than three times those of Roslindale/West Roxbury and Charlestown, which had the lowest levels. Allston/Brighton, Mattapan, and Dorchester also had above-average counts.





Public health experts said there were many reasons for the differences. "The most likely factors include vaccination and booster rates, access to care, systemic health inequities, the number of residents working in jobs that put them in close proximity to others, and the number of residents that live in crowded conditions," said Dr. Kathryn Hall, the Boston Public Health Commission's deputy director.