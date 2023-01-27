January 27, 2023
IF ONLY TRUMPISTS WERE CAPABLE OF SHAME:
Released Body-Cam Footage Shows Paul Pelosi Attack (Washington Free Beacon, January 27, 2023)
The video shows officers walking to Pelosi's door, which opens to show attacker David DePape holding a hammer and grabbing Pelosi. After an officer asks what's happening, DePape says that "everything's good." Officers then see DePape's hammer and tell him to drop it."Um, nope," DePape says. He then hits Pelosi in the head, prompting police to rush in and subdue him.
The next thing the Right believes that is true will be the first.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 27, 2023 6:19 PM