January 11, 2023
IT'S A RICO CASE:
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg begins 5-month jail term for tax fraud (MICHAEL R. SISAK, 1/11/23, AP)
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's business empire, was taken into custody Tuesday to begin serving a five-month jail term for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks -- a punishment the judge who sentenced him said was probably too lenient for a case "driven entirely by greed."Weisselberg, 75, was promised the short sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes and to be a witness against the Trump Organization, where he worked since the mid-1980s. His testimony helped convict the former president's company, where he had served as chief financial officer, of tax fraud.
