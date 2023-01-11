January 11, 2023
...AND CHEAPER...:
Open ocean offshore floating solar technology gets key tick of approval (Joshua S Hill, 11 January 2023, Renew Economy)
Oceans of Energy's Offshore Solar Farm system is the world's first such technology to be proven in high wave conditions. A 0.5MW demonstration system has been operating in the often-tumultuous North Sea since 2019, using lightweight structures resting directly on the water's surface for support.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 11, 2023 12:00 AM