January 11, 2023

...AND CHEAPER...:

Open ocean offshore floating solar technology gets key tick of approval (Joshua S Hill,  11 January 2023, Renew Economy)

Oceans of Energy's Offshore Solar Farm system is the world's first such technology to be proven in high wave conditions. A 0.5MW demonstration system has been operating in the often-tumultuous North Sea since 2019, using lightweight structures resting directly on the water's surface for support.

Posted by at January 11, 2023 12:00 AM

  

« IT'S A RICO CASE: | Main | EXACTLY THE AVATAR THE rIGHT WOULD CHOOSE: »