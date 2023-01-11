HATING THE rEPUBLIC:

The committee is the culmination of a growing antipathy among Republican lawmakers -- and, crucially, their grassroots base -- toward federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies.





That sentiment reflects years of public grievances by former President Trump and his allies, who allege career government officials have unfairly targeted conservatives.





DOJ investigations into the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump's handling of sensitive documents after leaving office -- both now under the purview of special counsel Jack Smith -- have more recently stoked GOP fury.



