OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:

If Britain's great flaw is the class system, America's might be its obsession with classifying official information. There's a reason "that's classified, sir" is a stock phrase in so many Hollywood films. Americans tend to revere elite secrecy in the same way British snobs worship aristocracy. You can own lots of land in America and still be a hick. If you've gotten hold of sensitive state files, however -- well, son, you've made it.