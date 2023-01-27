January 27, 2023
WELL, THERE ARE SOME PLACES WHERE VIOLENCE IS WORSE:
Not an anomaly: 2020's red states have higher murder rates (Alexi McCammond, 1/27/23, Axios)
The murder rates in Trump-voting states from 2020 have exceeded those in Biden-voting states every year since 2000, according to a new analysis by ThirdWay, a center-left think tank.Why it matters: Republicans have built their party on being the crime-fighting candidates, even as murder rates in red states have outpaced blue states by an average of 23% over the past two decades.Four reliably-red states consistently made the top of the list -- Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Missouri.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 27, 2023 3:55 PM