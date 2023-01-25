HE DOESN'T SEEM TERRIBLY COMPETENT:

The money, $49,910, was actually a reference to rental payment for a Washington, D.C., office space used by Hunter Biden. But the story of the document is more absurd, involving Biden family favor trading, scorned relatives, and an ultimately failed effort to get Hunter Biden's troubled cousin a new probation officer.





The Washington Free Beacon traced the origin of the document to an attachment in a July 27, 2018, email from Hunter Biden to a luxury apartment complex in Los Angeles. The background check document was part of a rental application, and--though his communications with the building's property manager indicated the apartment would be for him--text messages and emails on Hunter Biden's laptop reveal it was in fact for his down-on-her-luck cousin, Caroline Biden, the daughter of Joe Biden's brother Jim and his wife, Sara.





The president's niece pleaded guilty in 2017 to buying more than $100,000 worth of makeup with a stolen credit card. While she managed to skirt a grand larceny charge and the prison sentence it carried, she was sentenced to two years of probation--time she wanted to serve in Los Angeles.





She texted Hunter Biden on July 26, 2018, from a New York City probation office, telling him she urgently needed a California address so her lawyer could transfer her probation there.



