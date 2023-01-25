January 25, 2023
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
AEMO report confirms wind and solar best cure for fossil fuel hyper-inflation (Tim Buckley 25 January 2023, Renew Economy)
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) released its fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q2022) Quarterly Energy Dynamics report today.It is a stark and welcome reminder that the green energy transition in Australia is well established and accelerating beyond expectations.While rampant hyperinflation of all things fossil fuels caused mass disruption in 2022, the underlying trends are clear - and the burgeoning of renewables and decline of coal and gas in the grid ultimately spell permanent price relief.
