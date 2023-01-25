...IF YOU CAN KEEP IT:

The common quip that the United States is a 'republic not a democracy' suggests in part the intellectual dimension of this legacy. In addition to the liberalism derived from Locke, Hobbes, and Montesquieu, the Founding Fathers drew considerable inspiration from republicanism, a political tradition stretching back through Italian city-states to the "utmost height of human greatness" (Federalist No. 34), the Roman Republic.





At this moment of discontent with liberalism and growing flirtation with populism and post-liberalism, it is worth looking back at republicanism in the hope its teachings can help reinvigorate liberalism.



