January 10, 2023
WHO DIDN'T EXPECT DONALD TO KILL HIS BOTS?:
Diamond, Of Right-Wing Duo Diamond And Silk, Dies 'Unexpectedly' (Josephine Harvey, Jan 9, 2023, HuffPo)
According to the Daily Beast, Hardaway briefly returned to her show the following month and dismissed unverified online reports that she had been hospitalized with COVID-19. She filmed her final episode on Dec. 15.The sisters lost their gigs with Fox News in 2020 for spreading conspiracy theories about coronavirus, including claims that the virus was "deliberately" spread by "deep-state snakes" and that a vaccine would be used for population control.
Ideology is suicidal.
