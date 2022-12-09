YOU MEAN VOTING WHILE BLACK ISN'T A CRIME?:

A Miami judge has tossed out another voter fraud case brought by Gov. Ron DeSantis' elections police, the third case to fall apart since the governor announced the arrests.





On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Laura Anne Stuzin reached the same conclusion as another Miami judge did in a different voter's case, saying that statewide prosecutors didn't have the ability to bring charges against Ronald Lee Miller.





Because he was convicted of second-degree murder in 1990, Miller, 58, was ineligible to vote. But after his voter registration application was cleared by the Florida Department of State, Miami-Dade's supervisor of elections issued him a voter ID card, and he voted in November 2020.