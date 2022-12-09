TOTALLY UNLIKE DONALD...:

[Jacksonville Sheriff T.K.] Waters said that because the investigation remains active, there is "limited information available to release at this time." The Florida Times-Union reported, citing unidentified law enforcement sources, that authorities were examining allegations of sexual misconduct.





Stermon was president of Jacksonville-area defense contractor Total Military Management. Since 2017, he had given $140,000 in state political contributions, of which $50,000 went to a political committee aligned with DeSantis.





Stermon's abrupt death sent shock waves through Florida's political world, especially Republican circles where Stermon was known as a Republican donor and close DeSantis ally. While in serving in Congress, DeSantis lived in a Flagler County condo co-owned by Stermon when redistricting drew him out of his seat, DeSantis made him a member of his transition team, and DeSantis appointed him to the Board of Governors over the state university system in 2019.