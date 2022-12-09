December 9, 2022
IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:
Tennessee suspends ex-senator's law license over guilty plea (JONATHAN MATTISE, 12/09/22, AP)
The Tennessee Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a former Tennessee state senator who pleaded guilty last month to violating federal campaign finance laws.The court suspended former Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey's law license Thursday at the request of the Board of Professional Responsibility, pending further orders by the court. The state Supreme Court cited its own rules requiring the suspension because of Kelsey's guilty plea.
