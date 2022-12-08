TOUGH TO SLEEP AT NIGHT IF YOU HAVE ACONSCIENCE:

Ellis went on to say that after his last appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime he was "disappointed" in himself.





"Look, I got home. I talked my wife about it cause I was disappointed in myself and she was like, 'Let's be honest, like, do you want to be working with these [****]ing people?' She was like, 'I watched the rest of his show -- he's a fucking joke,'" Ellis said of Watters.





"This is still part of the Rundown," Ferrone said, joking that the hot mic conversation would air.





"Still rolling, baby!" someone else chimed in from the audio engineer booth.





Ellis continued, unfazed, by taking aim at Tucker Carlson.





"And then like, Tucker comes on and just screams," he said. "It's so weird."





"They're just trafficking in hate," Ellis added.





"What if they offer you a traffic cop position, direct the hate traffic?" Ferrone asked.





Ellis dismissed the idea, and expressed his fear that the Fox News audience would not understand his political jokes were indeed jokes.





"I think last night I went into a place that I shouldn't have gone to," Ellis said candidly. "No, because last night I was like, yes, the Democrats are like eating children beneath pizza shops. There are people watching that, who don't know that I'm [****]ing with them."





"They're like, 'Finally a young, handsome person is saying it!'" Ellis joked.





"Are you Jesus?" a producer said, ribbing Ellis for being too harsh on himself. "What are you gonna fix everybody? Come on bro. You're there to tell jokes."





"I'm not here to fix people, but I'm certainly not here to like further divide the country," Ellis concluded.