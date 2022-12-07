A RACE, NOT A RELIGION?:

Many immigrants to Israel, particularly but not only from the former Soviet Union, obtain citizenship under this aspect of the Law of Return.





The religious parties in the expected new government -- Shas, United Torah Judaism, Otzma Yehudit, Noam and Religious Zionism -- and at least one lawmaker in incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party support canceling the grandchild clause, thereby restricting immigration only to people born to Jewish parents.





Such a change is viewed positively by those who want to limit the number of immigrants who are not considered Jewish under the Orthodox interpretation of Jewish law, which only recognizes matrilineal descent.