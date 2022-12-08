IF IT'S ALL IN YOUR HEAD, MESS WITH YOUR HEAD:

After being frozen out for decades, psychedelics are enjoying a renaissance--with early research showing they could create a mental health revolution. For example, recent trials have shown that psilocybin--the active ingredient in "magic mushrooms"--can treat clinical depression at least as well as traditional SSRI antidepressants, with far fewer side effects.





Likewise, MDMA (also known as ecstasy or molly) has been shown to have dramatic potency in treating PTSD when combined with talking therapy--a finding so significant that it was hailed as one of Science magazine's ten breakthroughs of 2021, sharing the stage with advances on Covid-19 and nuclear fusion. Such is the pace of discovery that new findings are arriving every month.