NOW GET IT DOWN TO THREE HOURS A DAY:

Unsurprisingly, workers overwhelmingly enjoyed having an extra day back to themselves: They rated the experience at 9.1 on a 10-point scale, and 97% said they want to continue the condensed schedule.





Their self-reported levels of performance went up while burnout and fatigue went down. They had more control over their schedules and also saved an hour per week on commuting, even though in-person work increased throughout the trial period.





And leaders say they're willing to continue because the business didn't suffer. On average, businesses decreased their schedules by six hours, from about 41 to 35 hours per week per employee. Of those that provided data, businesses reported an 8% increase in revenue throughout the trial period, and a 38% increase from the same time period a year prior.





Jon Leland, chief strategy officer at Kickstarter, said it took a few months for the remote tech company with about 100 employees to get everyone down to a 32-hour workweek. Since figuring it out, he says, the company has seen an increase in productivity, which he believes is a direct result of workers feeling less stressed, more focused and more engaged.